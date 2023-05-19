All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has intent and ability to attack critical infrastructure facilities of Western countries – UK Defence Secretary

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 08:49

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Russia has the "intent and ability" to attack the underwater energy and communication lines of Western countries.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Quote: "What we know is that the Russians have a work programme, they have a specific naval programme designed to both look at and potentially sabotage or attack critical national infrastructure belonging to its adversaries," Wallace said.

Advertisement:

Details: He said that the Russian Federation had a number of submarines and other equipment, as well as spy ships, all specially designed for that purpose.

The minister added that the UK should be able to protect such infrastructure facilities.

European states have been debating vigorously about underwater security after the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The investigation by groups of specialists from Sweden, Denmark and Germany, who are trying to establish who is behind the explosions in the Baltic Sea, is still ongoing.

Background: North Atlantic Alliance intelligence has indicated that there is an increased risk that Russia could damage underwater cables to punish Western countries for supporting Ukraine.

The UK will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines.

The UK and Norwegian defence ministers have signed a partnership agreement to counter underwater threats.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: