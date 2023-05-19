All Sections
Russia has intent and ability to attack critical infrastructure facilities of Western countries – UK Defence Secretary

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 08:49

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Russia has the "intent and ability" to attack the underwater energy and communication lines of Western countries.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Quote: "What we know is that the Russians have a work programme, they have a specific naval programme designed to both look at and potentially sabotage or attack critical national infrastructure belonging to its adversaries," Wallace said.

Details: He said that the Russian Federation had a number of submarines and other equipment, as well as spy ships, all specially designed for that purpose.

The minister added that the UK should be able to protect such infrastructure facilities.

European states have been debating vigorously about underwater security after the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The investigation by groups of specialists from Sweden, Denmark and Germany, who are trying to establish who is behind the explosions in the Baltic Sea, is still ongoing.

Background: North Atlantic Alliance intelligence has indicated that there is an increased risk that Russia could damage underwater cables to punish Western countries for supporting Ukraine.

The UK will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines.

The UK and Norwegian defence ministers have signed a partnership agreement to counter underwater threats.

