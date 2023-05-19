All Sections
Russia's elite military units arrive in Kursk Oblast to conduct acts of sabotage

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 11:24
Russia's elite military units arrive in Kursk Oblast to conduct acts of sabotage
Russian Special Forces units have arrived in Kursk Oblast to conduct sabotage and counter-sabotage activities on the border with Ukraine and to raise the morale of Russian troops. 

Source: National Resistance Center press service 

Quote: "On the border with Ukraine, in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, the underground [movement] recorded the deployment of elite units that report to Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (also known as the GRU – ed.).  

In particular, according to the underground, Special Forces groups of the 3rd Separate Guards Brigade of Special Purpose (Tolyatti, Samara Oblast) and the 22nd Separate Guards Brigade of Special Purpose (Stepnoy, Rostov Oblast) arrived there."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the main tasks of the units are counter-sabotage activities in the border zone after successful partisan operations, acts of sabotage and raising morale among discouraged units of the Russian Armed Forces along the border.

