Kyiv ready to allow transit of Russian ammonia only on one condition – Reuters

Kyiv will consider the possibility of Russian ammonia transit through the territory of Ukraine only on the condition that the recently resumed Black Sea Grain Initiative is extended and includes more Ukrainian ports and a wider range of goods.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Reuters agency citing a source in the Ukrainian government

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, adopted upon the mediation of Türkiye and the UN in July of the previous year, facilitates "the safe navigation for the export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilisers, including ammonia" from three Ukrainian ports, Reuters writes.

A source in the Ukrainian government, which preferred to stay anonymous, told the agency that the agreement does not include the transit of Russian ammonia through the territory of Ukraine.

Russia, a large exporter of ammonia, insisted on resuming the transfer through a pipeline from the Russian city of Tolyatti to the Ukrainian port Pivdennyi (Southern) near Odesa. It is designed to pump up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia a year.

The UN also acted in favour of resuming the ammonia pipeline transfer, trying to facilitate global trade safety.

Only three of the biggest Ukrainian Black Sea ports are included in the grain initiative. Kyiv stated on numerous occasions that it would like the treaty to include more goods and ports.

A source in the Ukrainian government reported that the ammonia Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline was not mentioned in the text of the treaty approved on 17 May. An additional agreement would have to be adopted to include the Ukrainian route in the treaty, along with Ukraine’s demands.

"We say the following - if it (the deal) includes an ammonia pipeline, then Ukraine should get some additional things which will serve our national interests," the source remarked.

"That is the expansion of the agreement's geography and the list of goods (for export via corridor). Then that could serve the interests of our country," the source stated.

They did not specify which goods exactly Ukraine would like to include in the list.

Previously, officials stated that Ukraine, which used to export steel by the Black Sea, needs to export metal products.

Despite Russia’s threats to leave the treaty, on Wednesday, 17 May, a day before expiration, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for two months.

