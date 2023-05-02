All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


United States and Germany do not want concrete decisions on Ukraine's NATO membership yet

European PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:22

Ukraine's hopes for a more concrete prospect of joining NATO are in danger of being dashed.

Source: the German Press Agency (DPA), as European Pravda reports.

Details: Thus, such members of the Alliance as the United States and Germany have recently made it clear behind closed doors that they do not want to take on any obligations that would go beyond the vague NATO declaration of 2008.

Advertisement:

In it, the then-heads of state and government agreed that Ukraine and Georgia should join NATO. However, there was no specific timeline or schedule for this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently called on NATO to clear the way for Ukraine to join the Alliance at its next summit in July.

He explained that hardly anyone is making a greater contribution to Euro-Atlantic security than Ukrainian soldiers. Therefore, his country has done everything to ensure that Kyiv's application is granted.

Zelenskyy is receiving support for his demands from Central and Eastern European countries, particularly Lithuania. However, it is currently extremely unlikely that they will be able to convince NATO partners such as the United States to change course. As per diplomats, opponents of a specific accession prospect explain their position by saying that this goal is not realistic at the moment and could distract from much more important support for Ukraine. In addition, there is a risk that new commitments to NATO could provide Russia with arguments for an even more aggressive war.

As the diplomats state, work is currently underway on a package of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, which has already been announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In addition, there is talk of offering Ukraine the opportunity to negotiate even closer cooperation in the form of a NATO-Ukraine Council. One senior diplomat recently stated that this could strengthen the "sense of partnership" between NATO and Ukraine and make a real difference.

According to information from NATO circles, real progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession prospects is likely to be made only when Ukraine succeeds in its war with Russia. Then NATO countries will not have to fear that by accepting Ukraine, they will become direct participants in the war.

Stoltenberg recently indirectly ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining during the war. He noted that NATO membership requires that Ukraine survive the war as an independent state. "If Ukraine does not establish itself as a sovereign independent state in Europe, then there is no point in discussing membership," he said recently on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Contact Group for the Coordination of Military Assistance to Ukraine.

Background: The NATO Secretary General came to Ukraine on 20 April for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. He held talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and also visited the city of Bucha, which was under Russian occupation.

He stated that at the July summit in Vilnius, NATO member states are preparing to discuss Ukraine's membership and security guarantees, but the main issue is ensuring Ukraine's victory in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: