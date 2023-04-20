All Sections
NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:53

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda

Stoltenberg was spotted on Thursday morning on Saint Michael's Square in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

The Kyiv Independent has published a photo of Stoltenberg, who was honouring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

The NATO Secretary General was in Brussels on Wednesday, meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Alliance's headquarters.

On the eve of the NATO summit, it was said that the Western allies would not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind.

Advertisement: