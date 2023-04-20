All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:53

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda

Stoltenberg was spotted on Thursday morning on Saint Michael's Square in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

The Kyiv Independent has published a photo of Stoltenberg, who was honouring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

The NATO Secretary General was in Brussels on Wednesday, meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Alliance's headquarters.

On the eve of the NATO summit, it was said that the Western allies would not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: