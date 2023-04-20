NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Stoltenberg was spotted on Thursday morning on Saint Michael's Square in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

⚡️Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv.



The NATO Secretary-General was seen by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the morning of April 20 paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers on St Michael's Square in central Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/QhY515J305 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 20, 2023

The Kyiv Independent has published a photo of Stoltenberg, who was honouring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

The NATO Secretary General was in Brussels on Wednesday, meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Alliance's headquarters.

On the eve of the NATO summit, it was said that the Western allies would not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

