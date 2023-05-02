Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast in the morning, injuring one person

The Russian military attacked a border settlement in Kharkiv Oblast in the morning, resulting in one person being injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, came under Russian attack. Early reports indicate that a 73-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound."

Details: Syniehubov said doctors were providing assistance to the injured woman.

