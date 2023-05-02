Tractor blows up in field in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people dead

A tractor hit a landmine in the field in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast. Two men died as a result.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two men aged 39 and 47 who hit a mine in the Izium district today died from their injuries. Unfortunately, medics were not able to save their lives. I am expressing my sincere condolences to families and friends of the victims."

Details: The tragedy occurred at about 14:20 on the field between the villages of Verbivka and Vovchyi Yar.

At first Syniehubov reported that two people were injured and were receiving medical help.

He stressed that mine danger remains high in Kharkiv Oblast despite the fact that 250 bomb disposal experts and over 100 items of special equipment are used to demine the oblast every day.

Syniehubov added that bomb disposal experts have detected and rendered harmless more than 66,000 explosives, and this work is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!