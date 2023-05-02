Fierce fighting near Bakhmut and Marinka, Ukrainian forces repel over 20 assaults, preventing Russians from breaching Ukrainian defences – General Staff report

Russian occupation forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 Russian assaults over the course of the past day. The most intense fighting is currently underway in Bakhmut and Marinka, where Ukrainian forces are holding the line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 May

Details: Over the course of today, Russian forces carried out three missile strikes, 30 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct eight further attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and on civilian settlements. Several civilians were injured, and a number of private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damage.

There is an ongoing threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Russia continues to maintain units of its forces in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are also continuing to maintain their presence in parts of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, Russia, near the border with Ukraine. Throughout the day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Hasychivka, Yeline, Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Leonivka, Muravi (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Uralove, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Rivne, Vorozhba, Volfyne, Mykolaivka, Myropillia (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Vilkhivka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Potykhonove (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians did not undertake offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Lyman front, to the south of Dibrova. Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Intense fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ivanivske and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Dyliivka and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front, and shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Karlivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, but shelled Novoukrainka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 30 settlements located near the contact line, including Vremivka and Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast); Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Lvove, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

There have been new cases of abductions of pro-Ukrainian civilians on the temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine; the Russians have also set up new torture chambers to detain those civilians. One such torture chamber was set up in the premises of a police station in the town of Chaplynka in Kherson Oblast. Ten civilians, including several minors, are illegally held there in brutal and inhumane conditions, and tortured. Russian forces are known to have tortured some civilians to death.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s defences downed three Russian UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command centre, 12 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, four ammunition storage points, an air defence system, and one other critical military target.

