Teenager injured in Russian shelling of Urozhaine settlement
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 18:57
On Tuesday, Russian invaders shelled the village of Urozhaine in the Kherson Oblast. A 17-year-old boy was injured.
Source: Oblast State Administration on Telegram
Details: It is reported that the Ukrainian military took the victim to the nearest medical facility.
Doctors provide him with the necessary assistance, and the boy's condition is satisfactory.
