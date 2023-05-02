Teenager injured in Russian shelling of Urozhaine settlement

On Tuesday, Russian invaders shelled the village of Urozhaine in the Kherson Oblast. A 17-year-old boy was injured.

Source: Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Ukrainian military took the victim to the nearest medical facility.

Advertisement:

Doctors provide him with the necessary assistance, and the boy's condition is satisfactory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!