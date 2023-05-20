Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: occupiers scare with mobilisation

In the occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are intimidating Ukrainians with mobilisation and property seizure, thus encouraging them to obtain a Russian passport.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population in Kakhovka, a temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

To speed up this process, the invaders are conducting demonstrative raids aimed at intimidating the local population with possible mobilisation and seizure of property. In particular, the occupiers conduct door-to-door and house-to-house visits, conduct a census and exert psychological pressure to force people to obtain passports."

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, the Russians are threatening Ukrainian citizens who refuse to receive a Russian passport with forced eviction from their homes and power cuts.

