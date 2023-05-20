Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: occupiers scare with mobilisation

In the occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are intimidating Ukrainians with mobilisation and property seizure, thus encouraging them to obtain a Russian passport.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population in Kakhovka, a temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

To speed up this process, the invaders are conducting demonstrative raids aimed at intimidating the local population with possible mobilisation and seizure of property. In particular, the occupiers conduct door-to-door and house-to-house visits, conduct a census and exert psychological pressure to force people to obtain passports."

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, the Russians are threatening Ukrainian citizens who refuse to receive a Russian passport with forced eviction from their homes and power cuts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!