All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: occupiers scare with mobilisation

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 07:03
Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: occupiers scare with mobilisation
RUSSIAN PASSPORT. STOCK PHOTO BY PIXABAY

In the occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are intimidating Ukrainians with mobilisation and property seizure, thus encouraging them to obtain a Russian passport.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population in Kakhovka, a temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

To speed up this process, the invaders are conducting demonstrative raids aimed at intimidating the local population with possible mobilisation and seizure of property. In particular, the occupiers conduct door-to-door and house-to-house visits, conduct a census and exert psychological pressure to force people to obtain passports."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, the Russians are threatening Ukrainian citizens who refuse to receive a Russian passport with forced eviction from their homes and power cuts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: