Kyiv Oblast attacked by 18 Shahed drones at night

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 May 2023, 08:19
PHOTO BY AIR FORCE

The Russian invaders launched 18 Shahed drones at Kyiv oblast on the night of 19-20 May; all of them were shot down.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north with 18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones after midnight; drones targeted Kyiv Oblast.

All were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel from the Air Command Tsentr (Centre) of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, at the end of the day on 19 May, two Shahed attack drones were destroyed on the eastern front in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Skhid (East), and the Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV was destroyed on the southern front in the area of ​​responsibility of the Air Command Pivden (South).

Ukrainian aviation flew up to 30 times a day to provide cover.

