Russia deploying new forces to Bakhmut to claim at least some gains – UK Intelligence

Russia has been deploying additional forces to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, which is almost entirely under its control, in order to finally capture it and claim "some degree of success" in the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK MoD suggests that Russia may have sent up to several battalions to reinforce their positions on the Bakhmut front.

This happened after Ukrainian troops gained tactical advantages on the city’s flanks and after "publicly voiced doubts" about the readiness of the Wagner Private Military Company to carry on military operations in the area.

Quote: "With Russia likely maintaining relatively few uncommitted combat units in Ukraine, the redeployment represents a notable commitment by the Russian command," UK MoD stated.

Details: The report adds that the Russian leadership will likely continue to view the capture of Bakhmut as a critical military goal in the short term, allowing it to "claim some degree of success in the conflict".

Previously: The UK Ministry of Defence suggested that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

