All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploying new forces to Bakhmut to claim at least some gains – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 09:34

Russia has been deploying additional forces to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, which is almost entirely under its control, in order to finally capture it and claim "some degree of success" in the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK MoD suggests that Russia may have sent up to several battalions to reinforce their positions on the Bakhmut front.

This happened after Ukrainian troops gained tactical advantages on the city’s flanks and after "publicly voiced doubts" about the readiness of the Wagner Private Military Company to carry on military operations in the area.

Advertisement:

Quote: "With Russia likely maintaining relatively few uncommitted combat units in Ukraine, the redeployment represents a notable commitment by the Russian command," UK MoD stated.

Details: The report adds that the Russian leadership will likely continue to view the capture of Bakhmut as a critical military goal in the short term, allowing it to "claim some degree of success in the conflict".

Previously: The UK Ministry of Defence suggested that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: