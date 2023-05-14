UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts point out that the Russian Combined Grouping of Forces (CGF) in Ukraine is, in theory, organised in the same way as the invasion forces 446 days ago. The CGF still has more than 200,000 people, united in about 70 combat regiments and brigades, divided into 5 groups of troops.

Advertisement:

Russian forces continue to face difficulties with limited air operations freedom.

However, the UK MoD stated that in February 2022, the CGF consisted of professional soldiers, mostly equipped with fairly modern vehicles and regularly conducted training, striving for complex joint operations.

Nowadays, Russian forces consist mainly of poorly trained mobilised reservists and are increasingly dependent on outdated equipment. Many of their units are severely understaffed. They regularly conduct only plain infantry-based operations.

Most critically, the CGF has hardly managed to create a large, efficient, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational challenges. It is unlikely that this grouping will be able to effectively coordinate large-scale military operations along the 1,200-kilometre front line under stress, analysts said.

Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia sees cruise missiles like the Kalibr as a key potential to disrupt the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their reserves are likely limited.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!