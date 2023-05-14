All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 12:19

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts point out that the Russian Combined Grouping of Forces (CGF) in Ukraine is, in theory, organised in the same way as the invasion forces 446 days ago. The CGF still has more than 200,000 people, united in about 70 combat regiments and brigades, divided into 5 groups of troops.

Advertisement:

Russian forces continue to face difficulties with limited air operations freedom.

However, the UK MoD stated that in February 2022, the CGF consisted of professional soldiers, mostly equipped with fairly modern vehicles and regularly conducted training, striving for complex joint operations.

Nowadays, Russian forces consist mainly of poorly trained mobilised reservists and are increasingly dependent on outdated equipment. Many of their units are severely understaffed. They regularly conduct only plain infantry-based operations.

Most critically, the CGF has hardly managed to create a large, efficient, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational challenges. It is unlikely that this grouping will be able to effectively coordinate large-scale military operations along the 1,200-kilometre front line under stress, analysts said.

Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia sees cruise missiles like the Kalibr as a key potential to disrupt the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their reserves are likely limited.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: