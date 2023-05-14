All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 12:19

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts point out that the Russian Combined Grouping of Forces (CGF) in Ukraine is, in theory, organised in the same way as the invasion forces 446 days ago. The CGF still has more than 200,000 people, united in about 70 combat regiments and brigades, divided into 5 groups of troops.

Russian forces continue to face difficulties with limited air operations freedom.

Advertisement:

However, the UK MoD stated that in February 2022, the CGF consisted of professional soldiers, mostly equipped with fairly modern vehicles and regularly conducted training, striving for complex joint operations.

Nowadays, Russian forces consist mainly of poorly trained mobilised reservists and are increasingly dependent on outdated equipment. Many of their units are severely understaffed. They regularly conduct only plain infantry-based operations.

Most critically, the CGF has hardly managed to create a large, efficient, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational challenges. It is unlikely that this grouping will be able to effectively coordinate large-scale military operations along the 1,200-kilometre front line under stress, analysts said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia sees cruise missiles like the Kalibr as a key potential to disrupt the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their reserves are likely limited.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: