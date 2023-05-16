UK Intelligence reports on Ukraine's tactical successes near Bakhmut

Over the past four days, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have achieved tactical successes near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to UK Intelligence, despite the fact that the Wagner Group continues to gradually advance in the centre of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military has managed to stabilise the flanks.

In addition to advancing south of the city, Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russian front line northwest of Bakhmut. According to the ministry, this could allow Ukrainian forces to resume safer use of the key supply road 0506.

Quote: "Ukraine is holding Russia’s western advances along the line of Donets-Donbas Canal, turning the waterway into an obstacle as part of a deep defensive zone around the town of Chasiv Yar," the statement said.

Background:

UK intelligence reported that the Kremlin was concerned about the inability of the Russian air defence system to intercept drones attacking targets in the country.

