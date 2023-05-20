Zelenskyy from Japan: "Peace will become closer today"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced talks with the leaders of partner countries in Japan on the morning of 20 May.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Japan. G7. Important meetings with Ukraine’s partners and friends.

Security and increased cooperation for our victory.

Peace will become closer today."

Background: Zelenskyy went on a tour of European countries last week, visiting Rome and the Vatican, then Germany and France.

Zelenskyy also visited London.

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia, where he took part in the summit of the League of Arab States. According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly from there to Japan on a US military plane.

