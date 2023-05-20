Fall of UAV wreckage damaged 4 apartments in Kyiv's high-rise building

At night, the wreckage of a Russian drone fell on one of the high-rise buildings in Kyiv, resulting in four apartments being damaged.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Emergency workers have not specified in which district the incident occurred, but they extinguished a fire on the roof of a nine-storey residential building with a total area of 80 square metres.

According to emergency workers, damage has been reported to four apartments.

No casualties were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 30 emergency workers with the help of seven pieces of equipment.

