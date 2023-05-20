All Sections
Zelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 18:16
Zelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, Ukraine and its partners are coordinating positions and preparing new joint steps to win the war with Russia.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to Ukrainians on 20 May 

Quote: "Today is the first day of meetings and negotiations in Japan on the eve of the G7 summit. We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new joint steps." 

[As for] defence [systems]: weapons, anti-aircraft defence, fighter jets – we are involving as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. The peace formula. Long-term support programmes for Ukraine, [to boost its] funds and economy".

Details: The Ukrainian president talked about his meetings with leaders of other countries in Japan: prime ministers of Italy, India, and the UK; Charles Michel, the president of the European Council; Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany.

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in person, despite Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council claiming earlier that he would take part online.

