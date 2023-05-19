All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Security Council says Zelenskyy will participate in G7 Summit online

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 10:20
National Security Council says Zelenskyy will participate in G7 Summit online
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, Photo by President's Office

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the meeting of G7 leaders online and not in person.

Source: Danilov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Press services of National Security and Defence Council

Update: The press service of the National Security and Defense Cozuncil of Ukraine reported that the president will participate in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Who would doubt that our president would be present there [at the G7 summit – ed.]? We are confident that our president will be where he needs to be, anywhere in the world, to address the sustainability of our country.

Very important things will be decided there, so the physical presence of our president is absolutely important in order to defend our interests, to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place in our country. "

Details: Ukrainska Pravda contacted the Office of the President for comments.

Background:

  • The Japanese government stated on Thursday that Zelenskyy would attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima online.
  • Bloomberg, citing its sources, reported that Zelenskyy would participate in person.

Reminder: 

  • The summit of the G7 leaders starts on 19 May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, as the summit participants plan to announce new sanctions against Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: