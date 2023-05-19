National Security Council says Zelenskyy will participate in G7 Summit online

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the meeting of G7 leaders online and not in person.

Source: Danilov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Press services of National Security and Defence Council

Update: The press service of the National Security and Defense Cozuncil of Ukraine reported that the president will participate in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online.

Quote: "Who would doubt that our president would be present there [at the G7 summit – ed.]? We are confident that our president will be where he needs to be, anywhere in the world, to address the sustainability of our country.

Very important things will be decided there, so the physical presence of our president is absolutely important in order to defend our interests, to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place in our country. "

Details: Ukrainska Pravda contacted the Office of the President for comments.

Background:

The Japanese government stated on Thursday that Zelenskyy would attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima online.

Bloomberg, citing its sources, reported that Zelenskyy would participate in person.

Reminder:

The summit of the G7 leaders starts on 19 May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, as the summit participants plan to announce new sanctions against Russia.

