Russia's Defence Ministry incorporates conscripts to its private military company – ISW

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 06:13
Russian soldiers, photo from Russian Defence Ministry's Telegram

The Russian Ministry of Defence is incorporating mobilised and conscripted personnel into its own Veterany private military company.

Source: the ISW report

Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is incorporating mobilised and conscripted personnel into its own "Veterany" private military company (PMC), leading to discrimination and conflict.

The ISW previously reported that Veterany is part of Russian MoD’s Redut PMC reportedly operating on the Bakhmut flanks."

Details: Reportedly, wives and mothers of mobilised servicemen from Khakassia and Altai republics published a video appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, complaining that Veterany mercenaries were not keeping track of casualties among the mobilised personnel and dif not support them on the front lines.

The wives and mothers noted that only 137 of 500 deployed mobilised men returned from the frontlines and claimed that at least two units of unknown amount of troops subordinate to Veterany were missing.

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian forces captured a mobilised serviceman who served in the Veterany PMC, which likely occurred on the Bakhmut front.

