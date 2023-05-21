Russians convert schools into military hospitals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian occupiers are converting schools into hospitals due to the large number of injured soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to convert educational institutions in the temporarily occupied settlements of Ukraine into military medical institutions.

In particular, the invaders turned a secondary school in the settlement of Azov, Zaporizhia Oblast, and a preschool in the settlement of Hladkivka, Kherson Oblast, into field hospitals".

Details: Reportedly, about 50 occupiers are being treated there with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

