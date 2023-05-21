All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians convert schools into military hospitals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 07:26
Russians convert schools into military hospitals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff
THE OCCUPIERS CARRY THE INJURED. VIDEO SCREENSHOT

In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian occupiers are converting schools into hospitals due to the large number of injured soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to convert educational institutions in the temporarily occupied settlements of Ukraine into military medical institutions.

In particular, the invaders turned a secondary school in the settlement of Azov, Zaporizhia Oblast, and a preschool in the settlement of Hladkivka, Kherson Oblast, into field hospitals".

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, about 50 occupiers are being treated there with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: