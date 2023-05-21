Ammunition for HIMARS, shells, Javelins: US allocates new aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million

The US Department of Defense has announced additional security assistance to Ukraine to cover its critical needs.

Source: the Pentagon's announcement, as European Pravda reports

As noted, the announcement of the new package comes after US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Japan.

The assistance, worth up to $375 million, is allocated through the use of a special presidential authority that allows the removal of equipment from the Defense Department's warehouses for Ukraine without additional approval processes.

The new package includes:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

55mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Laser-guided rocket system munitions;

Demolition munitions;

Armored bridging systems;

Armored medical treatment vehicles;

Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment;

Logistics support equipment;

Thermal imagery systems;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to enable Ukraine to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the United States, according to the Pentagon, has already provided Ukraine with more than $36.9 billion in military aid. This has raised concerns that funds to support Kyiv may soon run out.

In recent days, however, it has emerged that this number is overstated by at least three billion due to an error in the accounting of the cost of military equipment at the US Department of Defense.

