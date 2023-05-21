All Sections
Zelenskyy tells Biden it's important to provide security guarantees for Ukraine before it joins NATO

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 12:13

In a conversation with his US colleague Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for security guarantees for his country before it joins NATO.

Source: This was reported in the Office of the President after the leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, writes European Pravda.

Details: During the conversation, Zelensky also focused on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "The Head of State emphasised the importance of obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine before our country joins the Alliance", the message of the Office of the President.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for the powerful financial assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine, which has already amounted to more than US$37 billion, as well as for the new US military assistance package worth $375 million, announced by Biden.

Quote: "A huge gratitude from our people. I am glad that we have such strong relations," Zelenskyy said.

As it is known, Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine will not agree to alternative proposals that could replace its membership in NATO.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, said earlier that his country would not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for real steps regarding its membership in the Alliance.

