Ukraine must not only win war but also achieve lasting and just peace – Sunak

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 12:40

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has emphasised his country's support for Ukraine's defence against Russia, saying "Ukraine's security is our security."

Source: Sunak said this in his speech on Sunday in Hiroshima, European Pravda reports with reference to CNN.

Details: He recalled his government's previous statement that the United Kingdom would begin training Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets "this summer" to "support the Ukrainian Air Force with what it needs in the future."

Sunak welcomed the "very tangible progress on providing further support," made at the G7, most notably US President Joe Biden’s support for an "international coalition" of countries to provide the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine.

"We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes because their security is our security," said the British Prime Minister.

"Ukraine must not only win the war but also achieve a just and lasting peace," he emphasised.

Sunak welcomed the presence of President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima as a "very powerful moment". On Saturday, the leaders held a bilateral meeting.

"To see President Zelensky standing shoulder to shoulder with his G7 allies, I think, sends a message to Russia and the world that we are united behind President Zelensky and his people and will continue to support him for as long as it takes," Sunak said.

Reminder:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the training programs of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets by the Allies is a signal to Russia that it should not count on success in its invasion of Ukraine even in the event of a prolonged conflict.

