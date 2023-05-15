All Sections
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in summer, working on providing F-16s to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 11:18

The UK will start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is already working with other countries to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the UK government, reported by European Pravda

Details: Downing Street has pointed out that in February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the UK would develop a new training programme for Ukrainian pilots. 

This will be done to support Ukraine's efforts to create a new Ukrainian air force equipped with F-16 fighters that meet NATO standards.

Quote: "This summer we will commence an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training. This will adapt the programme used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply a different kind of aircraft."

More details: As noted, this training goes hand in hand with the UK's efforts to work with other countries to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has chosen as its preferred aircraft.

Background

