Russians shell residential building in Kherson, killing one civilian
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 16:45
A 55-year-old man died in the Russian shelling of the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army killed a civilian in the village of Kozatske.
The enemy targeted a residential building, as a result of which a 55-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life."
