Russians shell residential building in Kherson, killing one civilian

A 55-year-old man died in the Russian shelling of the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army killed a civilian in the village of Kozatske.

The enemy targeted a residential building, as a result of which a 55-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life."

