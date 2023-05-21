All Sections
2 civilians killed and 6 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 17:37
AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK ON DONETSK OBLAST ON 21 MAY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Two civilians were killed and six sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, 21 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

 
Quote: "On 21 May 2023, occupation forces attacked the cities of Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar; the settlement of New-York in the Toretsk district; and the village of Herohiivka in the Marinka territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating the city of Marinka and the towns and villages in its vicinity – ed.]. Russian troops likely deployed tubed artillery and FAB-250 bombs in these attacks.

According to the investigation, two men, aged 46 and 55, were killed in strikes on residential buildings. Another six residents [of Donetsk Oblast], two men and four women, sustained injuries. Doctors said they have shrapnel wounds to their heads, torsos, and limbs."

Details: Law enforcement officers documented damage to private houses, a multi-storey apartment block, the grounds of a private firm, and several other civilian infrastructure facilities.

 
 

