Ukrainian air defence shot down Russian drone in Odesa Oblast

Downed Russian drone. Stock photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces

On the evening of 21 May, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down an attack drone launched by the Russians over the Black Sea on Odesa Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack UAV at Odesa Oblast. Air defence forces destroyed it over the sea."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) also reported that there are currently two missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, the firing capacity of which is up to 12 Kalibr missiles.

"The level of missile danger against the background of the activity of strategic and tactical aviation is very high," the command noted.

Earlier, it was reported about explosions in Odesa during an air-raid alert.

