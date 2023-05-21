Explosion occurred during air-raid warning in Odesa

AIR-RAID WARNING MAP OF UKRAINE AS OF 22:33

On Sunday evening, an explosion occurred during an air-raid warning in the city of Odesa.

Source: Suspilne, alerts.in.ua, Dumska

Details: According to Suspilne's correspondents, an explosion occurred in the city.

As Dumska writes, according to preliminary data, the city was attacked by a drone, Ukrainian air defence was deployed.

"Apparently, there was a UAV, and it was successfully shot down," the publication notes.

On Sunday evening, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Luhansk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

