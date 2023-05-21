All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion occurred during air-raid warning in Odesa

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 22:15
Explosion occurred during air-raid warning in Odesa
AIR-RAID WARNING MAP OF UKRAINE AS OF 22:33

On Sunday evening, an explosion occurred during an air-raid warning in the city of Odesa.

Source: Suspilne, alerts.in.ua, Dumska

Details: According to Suspilne's correspondents, an explosion occurred in the city.

As Dumska writes, according to preliminary data, the city was attacked by a drone, Ukrainian air defence was deployed.

Advertisement:

"Apparently, there was a UAV, and it was successfully shot down," the publication notes.

On Sunday evening, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Luhansk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: