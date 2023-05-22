Russian and Ukrainian forces clash 37 times over past 24 hours – General Staff report

Over the course of 21 May, 37 meeting engagements between Ukraine’s defence forces and Russian occupation forces occurred across five key fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out a large-scale missile and airstrike. Information [about the attack] will be shared after it has been verified.

Advertisement:

Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces also carried out 6 missile strikes and 52 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in 65 further attacks, damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure. Once again enemy forces deployed S-300 missiles to attack the Ukrainian cities of Lyman, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka. The use of these low-precision missiles confirms the Russian Federation’s use of terror tactics.

There is a very high likelihood of repeat missile strikes and airstrikes across all of Ukraine.

Enemy forces continue to concentrate their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the past 24 hours, 37 meeting engagements occurred on these [five] fronts. Bakhmut and Marinka are in the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been active in some areas near the border. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian troops deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Mykolaivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Prohres, Studenok, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia and Mykhailivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Hraniv, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to try and improve their positions on the Kupiansk front, and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka. They also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Monachynivka, Masiutivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted to advance on Ivano-Darivka, but were unsuccessful. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske, and shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to regain the positions they had lost to the south of Ivanivske. They also made attempts to advance on Hryhorivka, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Ivanivske and Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Avdiivka and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to repel Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka and shelled Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka, and shelled Vodiane and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continue to attack civilian infrastructure in frontline settlements. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Novodanylivka and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Stanislav and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) and shelled Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kozatske, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Molodizhne, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and 7 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 3 Russian reconnaissance drones and 5 attack drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 5 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 2 ammunition storage points, 3 field artillery units, 2 command centres, an electronic warfare system, and another critical military target.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!