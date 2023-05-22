All Sections
Russia cuts training period for prisoners joining the army to 10 days – General Staff

Monday, 22 May 2023, 06:58
Russian military personnel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has reduced the training period for Russian prisoners based in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast who are joining the Russian army to 10 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Given significant personnel losses, the Russian military command made a decision to reduce the training period for convicts whose base camp has been set up in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast, to 10 days."

Details: The General Staff reported that around 1,000 Russian prisoners were brought to the camp in Luhansk Oblast from a number of Russian prisons. Russia hoped to spend four weeks training the convicts, but the training period has now been cut to 10 days.

