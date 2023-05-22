All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia cuts training period for prisoners joining the army to 10 days – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 06:58
Russia cuts training period for prisoners joining the army to 10 days – General Staff
Russian military personnel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has reduced the training period for Russian prisoners based in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast who are joining the Russian army to 10 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Given significant personnel losses, the Russian military command made a decision to reduce the training period for convicts whose base camp has been set up in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast, to 10 days."

Details: The General Staff reported that around 1,000 Russian prisoners were brought to the camp in Luhansk Oblast from a number of Russian prisons. Russia hoped to spend four weeks training the convicts, but the training period has now been cut to 10 days.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: