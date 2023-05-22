Russia cuts training period for prisoners joining the army to 10 days – General Staff

Russia has reduced the training period for Russian prisoners based in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast who are joining the Russian army to 10 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Given significant personnel losses, the Russian military command made a decision to reduce the training period for convicts whose base camp has been set up in the Starobilsk district of Luhansk Oblast, to 10 days."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that around 1,000 Russian prisoners were brought to the camp in Luhansk Oblast from a number of Russian prisons. Russia hoped to spend four weeks training the convicts, but the training period has now been cut to 10 days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!