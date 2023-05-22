All Sections
Overnight attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine downs 15 Russian drones and 4 missiles, but sees civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 07:56
Civilian infrastructure damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 15 Russian drones and four cruise missiles during Russia’s attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21–22 May. Several residential buildings, premises of private firms, and vehicles were damaged in the attack. Eight civilians sustained injuries and three were hospitalised.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Last night, personnel from the Skhid (East) Air Command shot down 15 drones and 4 cruise missiles in the skies over [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast."

Details: Lysak also reported that as a result of the attack:

  •  In the Dnipro district, A 27-year-old man was injured; he has been hospitalised and is currently in moderate condition. Several buildings on the grounds of the rescue department were damaged. Two fires broke out but have been extinguished. More than 10 trucks and cars were destroyed and 10 appliances were damaged [it appears these damages pertain to the rescue department - ed.], and 25 private cars and 2 buses were also damaged.
  • In the city of Dnipro, the premises of a private firm were hit; 3 buildings were damaged as a result.
  • A drone crashed in the Ilarionove hromada [an administrative unit designating the town of Ilarionove and its adjacent territory - ed.], Synelnykove district. Fragments of a Russian missile were also found there. Seven civilians were injured. Two women, aged 52 and 70, were hospitalised. Three private houses and 9 multi-storey apartment blocks were damaged, as were a kindergarten, several stores, and a number of administrative buildings. Six cars were destroyed.

Previously: At least 40 explosions rocked the city of Dnipro on the night of 21–22 May.

