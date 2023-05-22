Explosions rock the city of Dnipro

THE CITY OF DNIPRO. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Explosions rocked the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning was issued on the night of 21–22 May.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram

Details: Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, Suspilne reported at 02:54.

Around 03:30, Suspilne reported that new explosions were heard.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov urged the residents of Dnipro to refrain from photographing or otherwise recording what was happening, and sharing photo and video footage on social media.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported that at least 40 explosions rocked Dnipro.

Updated at 04:25: "Thanks to defence forces, we repelled the attack. Details later," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

