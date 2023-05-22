All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock the city of Dnipro

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 04:25
Explosions rock the city of Dnipro
THE CITY OF DNIPRO. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Explosions rocked the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning was issued on the night of 21–22 May.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram

Details: Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, Suspilne reported at 02:54.

Around 03:30, Suspilne reported that new explosions were heard.

Advertisement:

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov urged the residents of Dnipro to refrain from photographing or otherwise recording what was happening, and sharing photo and video footage on social media.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported that at least 40 explosions rocked Dnipro.

Updated at 04:25: "Thanks to defence forces, we repelled the attack. Details later," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: