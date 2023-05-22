Ukrainian defenders kill 720 occupiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day

UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 203,880 soldiers, 7,407 armoured combat vehicles and 3,785 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 203,880 (+720) military personnel,

3,785 (+2) tanks,

7,407 (+9) armoured fighting vehicles,

3,278 (+20) artillery systems,

565 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

327 (+0) air defence systems,

309 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,830 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs,

1,011 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships and boats,

6,129 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

427 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

