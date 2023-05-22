Ukrainian defenders kill 720 occupiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day
Monday, 22 May 2023, 08:06
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 203,880 soldiers, 7,407 armoured combat vehicles and 3,785 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 203,880 (+720) military personnel,
- 3,785 (+2) tanks,
- 7,407 (+9) armoured fighting vehicles,
- 3,278 (+20) artillery systems,
- 565 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 327 (+0) air defence systems,
- 309 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,830 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs,
- 1,011 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships and boats,
- 6,129 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 427 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
