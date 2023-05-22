Ukrenergo resumes powering of ZNPP from Ukrainian energy system

Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national energy company, has reported that the power line, which powers the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has resumed working, and the power plant itself will be powered from the Ukrainian energy system.

Source: statement by Ukrenergo on Telegram

Quote: "Despite the morning Russian attack, the energy system of Ukraine is operating stably. The produced energy is enough to cover the consumers’ needs.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, the energy infrastructure has been damaged. High-voltage lines of 330-750 kW have been damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which resulted in one of the most powerful power stations in the region being deactivated, and the same goes for a number of Ukrenergo substations and distribution system operators (oblenergo).

Three consumers in Zaporizhzhia have been powered down. Power engineers have powered the consumers according to reserve powering schemes. The energy production is being gradually resumed."

As a result of a high-voltage line being damaged, the ZNPP was no longer powered by the energy system of Ukraine and operated on diesel generators.

As a result of the Russian attack, facilities of the energy providers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have been damaged as well; currently, the power supply is being restored.

Despite this, electric energy is being exported to Moldova and Poland in the night hours, thanks to reduced energy consumption. Ukrenergo added that as of Monday, 22 May, there is no import of energy to Ukraine.

"At the moment there is enough power to cover the consumers’ needs but energy must be saved in order to preserve balance in the evening hours.

We are asking the consumers to use electricity in the morning, afternoon or at night instead of the evening (19:00 to 22:00). By turning off electric appliances or not using them during the evening peak, you will help avoid the energy system overload and establish balance in it," – the company explained.

Background:

Due to a Russian attack, the ZNPP switched to a blackout mode for the seventh time since the beginning of its occupation in 2022.

