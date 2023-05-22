All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops conduct "population census" of occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 13:40
Russian troops conduct population census of occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

The Russian forces are conducting a door-to-door in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents had any Russian passports.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are conducting the so-called "population census" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Their goal is to check if civilians of the region own Russian passports.

Those who have not yet received a Russian passport, are being threatened and forced to acquire such a passport as soon as possible."

Advertisement:

Details: The census is being conducted by the military. They are checking the people and looking for the partisans among them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: