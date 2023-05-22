Russian troops conduct "population census" of occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

The Russian forces are conducting a door-to-door in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents had any Russian passports.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are conducting the so-called "population census" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Their goal is to check if civilians of the region own Russian passports.

Advertisement:

Those who have not yet received a Russian passport, are being threatened and forced to acquire such a passport as soon as possible."

Details: The census is being conducted by the military. They are checking the people and looking for the partisans among them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!