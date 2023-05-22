All Sections
Russian troops conduct "population census" of occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 13:40
Russian troops conduct population census of occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

The Russian forces are conducting a door-to-door in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents had any Russian passports.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are conducting the so-called "population census" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Their goal is to check if civilians of the region own Russian passports.

Those who have not yet received a Russian passport, are being threatened and forced to acquire such a passport as soon as possible."

Details: The census is being conducted by the military. They are checking the people and looking for the partisans among them.

