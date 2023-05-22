All Sections
Budanov addresses Russian soldiers: It's going to get even worse

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 14:39
Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has addressed Russian servicemen, urging them to surrender because "it’s going to get even worse."

Source: Budanov’s address, distributed by Defence Intelligence

Quote: "For more than a year now, the Kremlin regime has not been able to achieve any of the goals it set at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. I am appealing to Russian servicemen, to those who were lucky enough to survive the meat grinder and the beaten-up trenches – it’s going to get even worse. You have a choice: to die or to save your life."

Details: Budanov told the Russian soldiers what they need to do to survive – in particular, about the I Want To Live project, which helps servicemen of the Russian Federation leave active military service by surrendering to Ukraine.

He says Ukrainian special forces have already brought hundreds of Russian soldiers across the front line: "Now they are safe, living in decent conditions, under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with three meals a day and the opportunity to call home and receive parcels."

Budanov added that all who surrender through the I Want To Live project are registered as captured in battle, so they can still receive their combat payments and salary in Russia.

Quote: "They also have a choice – to sit out the war and return home after it ends, or not to return to the Russian Federation at all.

You can end the war right now.  No need to wait until you are killed or seriously injured.  Contact I Want To Live and we’ll help get you out of the impending meat grinder."

