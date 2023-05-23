Authorities announce evacuation from border area in Sumy Oblast: Russians intensified attacks

The authorities of Sumy Oblast have announced the evacuation of people from the border hromadas of the Okhtyrka district due to intensified attacks from the Russian Federation. [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy has significantly intensified firing on the territory of certain border hromadas of the Okhtyrka district. In order to prevent the deaths of people in these hromadas, measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents, including the transportation of those who want to go to safe places. These hromadas are provided with transport."

Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration emphasised that the situation in the oblast is controlled and urged residents to stay calm and use only official sources of information.

