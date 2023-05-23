Russian and Ukrainian forces clash over 30 times over past 24 hours – General Staff report

Over the course of 22 May, over 30 combat engagements between Ukraine’s Defence Forces and Russian occupation forces occurred on five key fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 May

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 20 missile strikes. They used air-to-surface cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the cities in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts. In addition, they conducted 48 airstrikes, using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

Also, the enemy launched about 90 attacks at the positions of our troops and settlements using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). There were casualties among the civilian population; residential apartment buildings, private houses, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

There is a very high likelihood of repeat missile strikes and airstrikes across all of Ukraine.

Enemy forces continue to concentrate their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; over 30 combat engagements occurred there. Bakhmut and Marinka are in the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted airstrikes targeting Oleksiivka and Sosnivka in Chernihiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Halahanivka and Zarichchia in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Khodyne, Hirky, Budky, Katerynivka, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Popivka and Dmytrivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Morozova Dolyna, Shevchenka, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Zelene, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka, Kharkiv Oblast. They conducted airstrikes near Orlianske, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Kamianka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Husynka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attempted to advance in and around Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. They conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamianske, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. They conducted airstrikes in and around the settlements of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Novokalynove, Sieverne, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they conducted airstrikes in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. The nearby village of Pobieda also came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva, as well as shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivksa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces attacked the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia; Kachkarivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Antonivka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the course of 22 May, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, 23 Shahed attack drones and nine Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

In addition, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four command centres, three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, four ammunition storage points, 11 field artillery units, a radar station and three electronic warfare stations belonging to the Russian occupiers.

