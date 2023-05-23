All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replied to Hungarian PM: Ukraine will fight until the complete liberation of its territories

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replied to Hungarian PM: Ukraine will fight until the complete liberation of its territories
VIKTOR ORBÁN AND VLADIMIR PUTIN, 2018. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are supported only by the Kremlin and that Ukraine intends to liberate all territories occupied by Russia.

Source: As European Pravda reports, this is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Oleh Nikolenko.

Quote: "The prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, commenting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, said it does not matter who invaded whom. He is convinced that Ukraine will not be able to win the war. The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government has removed Russian responsibility for aggression against Ukraine," Nikolenko wrote.

He reminded that the same European politicians claimed last year that Ukraine has no chance of holding out for more than 72 hours.

Quote: "They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. Unlike the supporters of surrendering to the enemy without resistance, Ukrainians will continue to fight until the complete liberation of their territories from Russian occupation. This is the only way to restore peace in Ukraine and guarantee the security of all of Europe," the comment reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that it is now critically important to join forces so that Ukraine has everything necessary to hasten Russia’s defeat.

Background:

