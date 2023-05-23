All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replied to Hungarian PM: Ukraine will fight until the complete liberation of its territories

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replied to Hungarian PM: Ukraine will fight until the complete liberation of its territories
VIKTOR ORBÁN AND VLADIMIR PUTIN, 2018. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are supported only by the Kremlin and that Ukraine intends to liberate all territories occupied by Russia.

Source: As European Pravda reports, this is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Oleh Nikolenko.

Quote: "The prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, commenting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, said it does not matter who invaded whom. He is convinced that Ukraine will not be able to win the war. The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government has removed Russian responsibility for aggression against Ukraine," Nikolenko wrote.

Advertisement:

He reminded that the same European politicians claimed last year that Ukraine has no chance of holding out for more than 72 hours.

Quote: "They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. Unlike the supporters of surrendering to the enemy without resistance, Ukrainians will continue to fight until the complete liberation of their territories from Russian occupation. This is the only way to restore peace in Ukraine and guarantee the security of all of Europe," the comment reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that it is now critically important to join forces so that Ukraine has everything necessary to hasten Russia’s defeat.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: