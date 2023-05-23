All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces now shell Kupiansk front more often than other Ukrainian fronts

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 May 2023, 17:51
Russian forces now shell Kupiansk front more often than other Ukrainian fronts
Kupiansk. Photo: ArmyInform

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the largest number of Russian artillery attacks occurred on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The [Kupiansk] front is ahead of other [fronts] in terms of the number of daily attacks. Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces deployed different types and calibres of weapons to shell the front a total of 565 times. They conducted 6 airstrikes; 5 meeting engagements occurred, with 34 occupation soldiers killed, 65 injured, and 2 taken prisoner."

Details: Cherevatyi also reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, was hoping to withdraw his units from Bakhmut, though currently Russian occupation forces are only strengthening their presence in the eastern city.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: