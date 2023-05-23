All Sections
OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 May 2023, 17:51
Russian forces now shell Kupiansk front more often than other Ukrainian fronts
Kupiansk. Photo: ArmyInform

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the largest number of Russian artillery attacks occurred on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The [Kupiansk] front is ahead of other [fronts] in terms of the number of daily attacks. Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces deployed different types and calibres of weapons to shell the front a total of 565 times. They conducted 6 airstrikes; 5 meeting engagements occurred, with 34 occupation soldiers killed, 65 injured, and 2 taken prisoner."

Details: Cherevatyi also reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, was hoping to withdraw his units from Bakhmut, though currently Russian occupation forces are only strengthening their presence in the eastern city.

