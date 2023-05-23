Defence of Bakhmut: Wagner PMC remains on its positions, Russians draw up reserves

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Wagner Group PMC, intends to withdraw his units from the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. So far there have been no rotations in the city; the occupiers are just strengthening their positions.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "His statement about the withdrawal of Wagner Group from Bakhmut is 100% true due to huge losses the PMC suffered from the Ukrainian forces that defended the city. Every day the defence forces would kill nearly 100 occupiers and injure even more than 100. So he undoubtedly would like to retreat to, let’s say, regroup and reorganise. Yet this is a big question whether their leadership will let him do it.

So far we cannot confirm any rotations. Moreover, he was going to retreat on 10 May. I think his opinion is not really taken into consideration here, to put it lightly. Since they are growing stronger and drawing up the reserves to Bakhmut, strengthening at the expense of regular occupying forces, airborne units, small arms and infantry units and some special units, it can be concluded that they want to take over Bakhmut at any cost in order to show the world at least some offensive capacity, even though it is just a district centre.

They failed at everything they had planned for the strategic offensive operations due to heroism, endurance and incredible dedication of our troops."

Details: Cherevatyi states that yesterday during the day there were only three combat encounters on the Bakhmut front but the occupiers were actively launching artillery attacks, using multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery 404 times, which proves one more time that the Russians are not suffering from any kind of "projectile hunger".

