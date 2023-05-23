All Sections
Ukraine is creating reserve of personnel to work in liberated territories

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 18:42
Ukrainian flag. Photo: Office of the President

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a mechanism for creating a reserve of employees to work in the liberated Ukrainian territories.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

Quote: "This will help with staffing military administrations and other government agencies on the liberated territories.

The restoration reserve will allow government agencies on the liberated territories to resume their work as soon as possible following the liberation, and to ensure their quick reintegration."

Details: War veterans, internally displaced persons, people who previously held government positions, and people with experience in reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories will be given priority when making appointments.

Applicants will be asked to fill out an electronic application form. The National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service will then review the applications and verify the candidates' professional qualifications. Professional training will be provided to those enrolled in the reserve.

