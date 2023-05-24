Russians attack districts in Sumy Oblast, drops six bombs

Over the past day, the Russians have fired 10 times at border hromadas of Sumy Oblast and also hit the outskirts of the village of Velyka Pysarivka with multiple-launch rocket systems [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: As reported by Sumy Oblast Military Administration, 37 explosions were recorded on 23 May. The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Yunakivka and Krasnopillia came under Russian fire.

In particular, seven attacks from mortars were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Nova Sloboda hromada: Russians dropped three bombs on the district’s territory.

The occupiers fired five artillery shells at Shalyhyne hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was attacked with mortars, there were 11 explosions.

There was also a mortar attack on Yunakivka hromada, causing five explosions.

Krasnopillia hromada: six bombs were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the hromada.

In addition, Russians fired at the outskirts of Velyka Pysarivka village from the territory of the Russian Federation in the morning, causing four explosions. A private residential building, a garage, a crane, a tractor trailer, a tractor and a seeder were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

