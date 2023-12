STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday, our soldiers destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter.

As a result, the Russian budget lost the equivalent of another US$16 million."

