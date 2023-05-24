Exiled pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician stripped of right to practise law in Ukraine

Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and who has been accused of treason and handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange last year, has been disbarred from practising law by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Roman Tytykalo, a Ukrainian lawyer, on Facebook

Quote from Tytykalo: "The disciplinary chamber of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv Oblast has upheld my and Illia Kostin's complaint and disbarred Medvedchuk!"

Details: Tytykalo said that this was a victory for justice. Efforts to disbar Medvedchuk were ongoing since as early as 2016.

