All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Exiled pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician stripped of right to practise law in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 15:46
Exiled pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician stripped of right to practise law in Ukraine
Viktor Medvedchuk. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and who has been accused of treason and handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange last year, has been disbarred from practising law by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Roman Tytykalo, a Ukrainian lawyer, on Facebook

Quote from Tytykalo: "The disciplinary chamber of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv Oblast has upheld my and Illia Kostin's complaint and disbarred Medvedchuk!"

Advertisement:

Details: Tytykalo said that this was a victory for justice. Efforts to disbar Medvedchuk were ongoing since as early as 2016.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: