Japan transfers 100 military vehicles to Ukraine

On Wednesday, 24 May, Japan handed over 100 military vehicles to Ukraine, including trucks and off-road vehicles.

Details: The vehicles were handed over to Ukraine during an official ceremony on Wednesday, 24 May. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Japan has provided Ukraine with bulletproof vests, helmets, gas masks, hazmat suits, small drones and food rations.

Two half-tonne trucks were on display during the ceremony. Japan’s Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Serhii Korsunskyi listing the three types of vehicles included in the donation.

The list includes half-tonne trucks, high mobility vehicles and material handling vehicles.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Quote from AP: "The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan’s government is seeking to ease its military equipment transfer policy under a new national security policy that allows its military a greater offensive role, in a major break from its post-World War II self-defense-only principle."

"The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency said the details, including the exact number of vehicles and timing of their shipment, are being finalized."

