US investigates possible use of its equipment in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – White House

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 21:53
US investigates possible use of its equipment in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – White House

The United States is investigating whether the American equipment received by Ukraine was used during the "invasion" of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: The Washington Post, citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council at the White House, on Wednesday 

Quote: "We are investigating reports that American weapons... could have been involved [in the events in Belgorod Oblast – ed.]," Kirby said at a press briefing.

He added that the United States disapproves of using American weapons for attacks on Russian territory and has informed Ukraine about this.

Background: On Monday, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion reported that they crossed the border and were "liberating" settlements in Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian government. The day after that, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that all participants in the attack were killed, although the Russian Volunteer Corps denied this.

At the same time, the media reported that footage posted by the Russian side showed at least two heavily damaged US-made Humvees on the Russian side of the border checkpoint near Belgorod. The USA supplied Ukraine with more than 2,000 such trucks.

The Pentagon said the day before that it is closely following reports about the possible use of American weapons in the territory of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

