Explosions in Belgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion urge not to resist

The Russian Volunteer Corps, whose fighters claim to be fighting on the side of Ukraine, said it was performing combat missions on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the Freedom of Russia Legion called on residents of Russian border regions to stay at home and "not resist".

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion; Russian Volunteer Corps; Russian local Telegram channels

Details: On the morning of 22 May, fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps reported that they were in Russia.

In particular, the fighters published a video on the background of road signs in the proximity of the settlements of Lyubimovka (Bryansk Oblast), Bezlyudovka (Belgorod Oblast) and Churovichi (Bryansk Oblast).

Meanwhile, the Freedom of Russia Legion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, recorded a video message calling on Russians to fight for a Russia free of Putin.

Then the legion published an appeal to the inhabitants of the border Russian oblasts: "Stay at home, do not resist, and do not be afraid; we are not your enemies. Unlike Putin's zombies, we do not harm civilians and do not use them for our own purposes".

They also promised to provide the details later.

Russian Telegram channels publish videos and report the destruction of the Grayvorona border crossing point.

Update: Later, the Legion reported that Kozinka, a settlement in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, had been liberated. The Freedom of Russia legion and the Russian volunteer corps are reported to be "advancing".

Quote: "The Freedom of Russia legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps have liberated the settlement of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast. Their units have entered the settlement of Graivoron."

Details: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that a "reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" has entered the territory of the Graivoron district.

He added that the Armed Forces of Russia, in cooperation with Russia’s Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the FSB, "are taking the necessary measures to neutralise the enemy".

The locals published a video with a siren activated in Belgorod, while Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, said that in the morning, the Grayvoron city district was under attack: "There were no injured civilians".

Gladkov claims that the Russian air defence was activated and that a fragment of the missile fell into the garden of a house in the village of Antonovka.

He also claims there were mortar attacks on the village of Kozinka. In the village of Gora-Podol, according to him, a hay warehouse caught fire, and in Grayvoron, shells hit the premises of a motor transport enterprise.

The Russian governor said that the operational services of the Russian Federation are carrying out "thorough door-to-door inspections".

The Russian Emergency Situations Service sent out a message to the local population about the attack and called on residents of the Grayvoron and Shebekinsky districts to take shelter.

The "concerning news from the military unit" was discussed at a meeting of the Belgorod Oblast authorities.

Background:

In early March, a certain sabotage and reconnaissance group made a stir in Bryansk Oblast. Russian propagandists accused Ukraine of this, but the situation was clarified by the Russian Volunteer Corps. It stated that the operation was of its doing, and it was agreed with the Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Russian Volunteer Corps, the purpose of the operation is to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

