Russia continues to focus efforts on 5 key fronts – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 06:34
Ukraine’s artillery forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupation forces are continuing to focus their efforts on five key fronts in Ukraine, with Ukraine’s defence forces repelling 28 Russian assaults in those areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 May

Quote from the General Staff: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. A total of 28 meeting engagements took place on these fronts."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 30 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further 39 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions and civilian settlements.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on Yunakivka (Sumy Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Khrinivka, Khotiivka and Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Buniakyne, Volfyne, Shpyl, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiivka and Yunakivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Veterynarne, Lyptsi, Zelene, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky and Zemlianky (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian troops are trying to improve their tactical positions on the Kupiansk front, and failed to advance in Masiutivka. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kyslivka. The Russians also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Stroivka, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Ridkodub, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Lyman front, but conducted an airstrike on areas in the vicinity of Dibrova and shelled Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on Ivanivske. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Novokalynove and Avdiivka on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Novokalynove, Stepove and Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled areas in and around Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Heorhiivka and Kurakhove and shelled Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled Vremivka and Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Omelnyk, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Mykhailivka, Novotiahynske, Veletenske and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 7 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 3 Russian Shahed attack drones and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 2 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 4 ammunition storage points, an electronic warfare system, 4 field artillery units, and 4 other critical military targets.

