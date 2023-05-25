All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power infrastructure damaged in attack on Ukraine's west – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 25 May 2023, 12:00

As a result of the night's massive attack, the network infrastructure in Chernivtsi Oblast, Ukraine's west, was destroyed, and more than 100 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts suffered power cuts due to weather conditions.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

"At night, Russia launched another massive drone strike throughout the country. In Chernivtsi Oblast, the damage to power lines was recorded due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian UAV, there are consumers in one of the districts who were cut off the grid.

The terror of the frontline and border territories with the Russian Federation does not stop. As a result of the attack, 18 settlements were cut off from power supplies in Donetsk Oblast, and six settlements – in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," the report says.

Advertisement:

After the previous massive attack, a mine in Donetsk Oblast remains with no power.

The Energy Ministry said that due to adverse weather conditions, 73 settlements experienced power cuts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and due to severe thunderstorms, consumers were disconnected in Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

"Due to technical violations, there were temporary power outages in Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts. Currently, all consumers are connected. In Kyiv Oblast, 3,200 consumers remain without electricity. The restoration work continues.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, due to previous attacks, some consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Oblasts also remain without electricity," the Ministry added.

"Repair teams work where the security situation allows it. In just a day, power engineers restored power for almost 40,000 consumers.

Despite the tough situation after the attack, the energy system works stably. The repair campaign continues at generation facilities and networks," the report says.

On 25 May, it is planned to import electricity from Slovakia; however, it is not foreseen at the facilities with the power output from 20 to 110 MW.

During the day, the volume of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities increased by 29.4 million cubic metres. The country's blue fuel reserves amount to more than 9.3 billion cubic metres.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: