Power infrastructure damaged in attack on Ukraine's west – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

As a result of the night's massive attack, the network infrastructure in Chernivtsi Oblast, Ukraine's west, was destroyed, and more than 100 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts suffered power cuts due to weather conditions.

"At night, Russia launched another massive drone strike throughout the country. In Chernivtsi Oblast, the damage to power lines was recorded due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian UAV, there are consumers in one of the districts who were cut off the grid.

The terror of the frontline and border territories with the Russian Federation does not stop. As a result of the attack, 18 settlements were cut off from power supplies in Donetsk Oblast, and six settlements – in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," the report says.

After the previous massive attack, a mine in Donetsk Oblast remains with no power.

The Energy Ministry said that due to adverse weather conditions, 73 settlements experienced power cuts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and due to severe thunderstorms, consumers were disconnected in Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

"Due to technical violations, there were temporary power outages in Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts. Currently, all consumers are connected. In Kyiv Oblast, 3,200 consumers remain without electricity. The restoration work continues.

In addition, due to previous attacks, some consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Oblasts also remain without electricity," the Ministry added.

"Repair teams work where the security situation allows it. In just a day, power engineers restored power for almost 40,000 consumers.

Despite the tough situation after the attack, the energy system works stably. The repair campaign continues at generation facilities and networks," the report says.

On 25 May, it is planned to import electricity from Slovakia; however, it is not foreseen at the facilities with the power output from 20 to 110 MW.

During the day, the volume of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities increased by 29.4 million cubic metres. The country's blue fuel reserves amount to more than 9.3 billion cubic metres.

